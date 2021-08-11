Just in: A senior official tells CNN the Taliban could cut off and take Kabul within weeks

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates. Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country Sunday as the Taliban closed in on Kabul, is in the United Arab Emirates, according to the foreign ministry. “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm...
New York (CNN Business) — Home Depot has thrived in the red-hot housing market, but there are growing signs that demand is finally starting to cool. Although Home Depot's second-quarter earnings and revenue topped forecasts on Tuesday morning, a few stats were concerning: For example, same-store sales growth, which measures how well locations up at least a year are doing, rose just 3.4% in the US.
Washington CNN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Tuesday. Abbott, a Republican, is fully vaccinated against the virus, his office said in a statement, adding that he is tested daily and this is his first positive result. He is currently isolated in the...
The Biden administration is getting heavy bipartisan criticism for the harried U.S. evacuation of Kabul after a faster-than-expected Taliban occupation of the Afghan capital, and CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward told The Late Show's Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night that Afghans are angry over America's manner of exit, too.
With Afghanistan now effectively under Taliban control, following a breakneck offensive that shocked many, CNN's Clarissa Ward described the scene in the country's capital as "utterly bizarre." "[The Taliban are] just chanting 'death to America' but they seem friendly at the same time. It's utterly bizarre," said Ward in a...
As CNN's Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward reported outside the entrance to the Kabul airport on Wednesday, a desperate, panicked crowd of Afghans surrounded her, eager to tell their stories and beg those watching in America for help. Meanwhile, the Taliban fired off crowd dispersal shots nearby, later approaching the CNN team and reportedly almost pistol-whipping a producer.
A spokesperson for the Taliban has suggested US troops and personnel will not be attacked if they are withdrawn from Afghanistan by 11 September. “They have announced they will withdraw all their forces by September the 11th, we are committed not to attack them,” Suhail Shaheen told Sky News. The...
A Taliban fighter offered a simple warning to CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward on Sunday when asked about the group's message for the United States. "America already spent enough time in Afghanistan," he said. "They need to leave, they already lost lots of time and lots of money." The...
The Taliban has opened fire in the streets of Kabul to disperse crowds as chaos ensues in the streets of Afghaistan. CNN’s Clarissa Ward reports from the ground where a chaotic scene continues to unravel as thousands of desperate Afghans remain stranded under Taliban rule.
Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in the Afghan capital negotiating with Kabul’s political leadership, including Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council, and former President Hamid Karzai. That is according to an official familiar with the talks and who spoke on condition of...
Kabul [Afghanistan] August 15 (ANI): Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that Taliban terrorists have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul. Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city. Meanwhile, Afghanistan Former President Hamid...
The Taliban has seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent to build up Afghan security forces. They swept the capital on Sunday, signaling the end of a two-decade campaign to remake the country. (Aug. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
The Taliban has taken over the city of Kabul and claimed victory in Afghanistan after almost 20 years of a US-led coalition leading the country. Taliban members were pictured in the presidential palace after President Ghani fled. Thousands of residents and foreign nationals are now also attempting to flee the country.
As the U.S. hastily pulls out of Afghanistan, and as the terrorist Taliban—who have killed thousands of U.S. soldiers takes control of the country—progressive media outlets and correspondents appear to be reveling in the human rights debacle that is unfolding before our very eyes. Here is CNN Reporter Clarissa Ward posing with the Taliban on the streets of Kabul.
CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward is on the scene in Kabul as conditions in the region worsen due to the Taliban having wrestled control of Afghanistan away from the Afghan government. Ward appeared on Reliable Sources Sunday from Afghanistan’s capital and most populous city, and she explained how local...
