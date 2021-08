Safety Derwin James had an electrifying rookie season for the Chargers, becoming a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2018. But since then, injuries have limited James to just five games — and all of them came in 2019. James played the last five weeks of the 2019 season after a stress fracture in his foot kept him out for the first 11. Then in 2020, James tore his meniscus and was out for the entire season.