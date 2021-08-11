Cancel
Govenor, DSHS announce deployment of 2,500 medical personnel to assist hospitals with COVID-19 surge

By Office of Governor Greg Abbott
Greenville Herald-Banner
 6 days ago

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has arranged for the deployment of more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas. This operation follows the Governor's directive earlier this week that DSHS utilize staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas health care facilities to mitigate the surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. This first deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through September 30.

