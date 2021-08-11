Florida Senators Voted Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. But What Would It Bring To The State?
The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday, after years of political bickering stalled similar actions in Congress. The move marks a pivotal moment for President Joe Biden, as a signature bipartisan effort to enact his Build Back Better economic plan. In total, nineteen Republicans — including minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — voted for the package that includes more than half a trillion dollars in new infrastructure spending.www.wlrn.org
Comments / 1