StageZero to Issue Q2 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, August 17

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.89.