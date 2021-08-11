Cancel
Economy

Consulting firm Accenture claims 'no impact' from Wednesday ransomware attack

By MK Manoylov
theblockcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global IT consulting firm Accenture said it has recovered after a LockBit ransomware attack. However, Twitter users have noted the firm's data has already been leaked on the dark web. A CNBC reporter first broke the story on Twitter. Accenture said in a statement that they “identified irregular activity...

