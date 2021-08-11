Consulting firm Accenture claims 'no impact' from Wednesday ransomware attack

Another big company was hit by a ransomware attack earlier this week. Accenture, a global consulting firm was hit by the ‘LockBit’ ransomware gang according to the cyber criminal group’s website. LockBit claimed that the company’s encrypted files would be published by the group on the dark web unless the company pays the ransom requested. Stacy Jones, a spokesperson for the company, confirmed the incident but did not acknowledge it as a ransomware attack. Jones stated, “Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments, we immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers. We fully restored our affected systems from back up. There was no impact on Accenture’s operations, or on our clients’ systems.” The LockBit ransomware gang leases it’s malicious software to third-party criminal affiliates who receive a cut of ransoms in exchange for planting the code onto victim networks. It first emerged in September of 2019.