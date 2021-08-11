Carroll Man Arrested Following Brief Foot Chase Tuesday

A report of criminal mischief Tuesday night in Carroll led to the arrest of a Carroll man on multiple other charges. Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 600 block of E. 18th Street at approximately 5:32 p.m. Upon arrival, they observed a male suspect, identified as 42-year-old Donnell Lamonte McKinley of Carroll, assaulting a female. Authorities say McKinley then fled from law enforcement on foot and was apprehended after a brief chase. He was transported to the Carroll County jail and booked on charges of interference with official acts, trespass causing injury or damage and first-offense trespassing, all misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance after appearing before a magistrate.