New York (77WABC) – A massive fire in Elmhurst, Queens yesterday that left 44 people displaced may have been part of an elaborate suicide attempt only seen in the movies. The NYPD identified the victim as 26-year-old Anesti Bulgaretsi who lived in the 73-01 41 Avenue apartment building, after he was found with multiple stab wounds to his body which police say may have been self inflicted.