RRGSD makes masks optional, says no to testing site

ROANOKE RAPIDS — The Roanoke Rapids Graded School District Board of Trustees approved 5-3 on Tuesday to make face coverings optional for students and staff. The decision came after discussion during a work session meeting to consider the mask mandate as the new school year approached with the first lot of students returning to the Roanoke Rapids Early College High School the following day. Another item on the table was to determine if the school district would opt into becoming a COVID-19 testing site.