Best Bets of the Day – August 11th

Reds first baseman Joey Votto is enjoying a bounceback season after a number of disappointing seasons dating back to 2018. As he closes in on 2,000 career hits, Votto looks like the 6-time All-Star that Cincinnati has come to know and love. He ranks in the top 5% of the league in barrel rate, xSLG, xwOBA, and average exit velocity. But, the most drastic improvement Votto has made this season is in hard-hit rate. His hard-hit rate is up 16.9% from 35.7% in 2020 to 52.6% this year. All of this begs the question, what is Votto doing differently? To answer this, I will refer to an article written in September by Pitcher List’s Kyle Horton. In his piece, Votto Has Found His Swing (Again?), Horton breaks down adjustments Votto made in his batting stance and load that make him a better hitter.
