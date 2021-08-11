One Vehicle Disabled In Tuesday Morning Crash In Carroll

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident late Tuesday morning in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of 18th and West Streets. According to their initial investigation, a 2011 Ford Edge, driven by 19-year-year-old Claire Smith of Carroll, was traveling westbound on 18th and failed to yield from a posted stop sign. The Smith SUV entered the intersection and collided with a northbound 2015 Mazda 6, driven by 26-year-old Sarah Mohr of Lake View. The Mazda sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash. Smith was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.