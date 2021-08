England go into day five of a thrilling Lord’s Test with real hopes of victory after a late flurry of wickets tipped the balance of the match back in their favour, leaving India just 154 runs ahead at 181/6 and with just a flimsy tail to come.The game had been trudging along for much of the afternoon, as India, through the obdurate Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, glacially built a slender lead over England – the likelihood of a draw increasing with every over taken.Pujara in particular was his typically restrained self – parts of the crowd rising in an...