Governor Parson Announces $30 Million in Funding to Support Missouri’s Health Care System
Jefferson City Today, Governor Mike Parson announced $30 million to support Missouri’s health care professionals and system. Governor Parson has directed the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) to create and execute the contractual framework that will help mitigate current COVID-19 hospital strain. The effort will be funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.governor.mo.gov
