Jefferson City, MO

Governor Parson Announces $30 Million in Funding to Support Missouri’s Health Care System

mo.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson City  Today, Governor Mike Parson announced $30 million to support Missouri’s health care professionals and system. Governor Parson has directed the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) to create and execute the contractual framework that will help mitigate current COVID-19 hospital strain. The effort will be funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

governor.mo.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care System#Care Hospitals#Dhss#Mab#Mo Dmat 1 Staff#Vizient Inc
Comments / 0

