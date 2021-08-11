3 teams who could pull off sign-and-trade for Lauri Markkanen
Many of the top NBA free agents have already agreed to a contract while Lauri Markkanen remains an intriguing name that remains available in restricted free agency. Since the Chicago Bulls acquired Nikola Vucevic ahead of the NBA trade deadline back in March, there hasn’t been a clean fit for Markkanen. The frontcourt duo was too underwhelming defensively for it to be a viable fit. Wendell Carter Jr. was able to cover up some of those concerns but Vucevic is unable.www.nbaanalysis.net
