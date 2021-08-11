Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Softer CPI Sets USD Back, Not Fed

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies after the U.S. inflation report showed consumer prices slowing in the month of July. Overall inflation grew by only 0.5%, down from 0.9% the previous month, but core price growth was weaker than anticipated. In yesterday’s note, we highlighted the recent decline in lumber and used car prices as reasons why traders should expect inflationary pressures to ease. Even though the slowdown was anticipated, investors had a strong reaction to the report. U.S. stocks hit record highs, Treasury yields declined and currencies, like the euro and the New Zealand dollar shot higher against the greenback.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Gdp#Consumer Confidence#Treasury#Australian#The Reserve Bank#Gbp#The Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Retailinvesting.com

Gold Steadies Before Fed Minutes With Powell, Dollar in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as the dollar held an advance, with investors on the sidelines before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Bullion slipped Tuesday to snap four days of gains amid mixed U.S. economic data and lingering concerns over the global recovery as the delta coronavirus strain spreads. U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, while production at factories strengthened by the most in four months.
BusinessZacks.com

Fed Tapering on Investors' Radar

A bit of profit taking has set in during the first pre-market session of a new trading week, ahead of a big week of economic data and the start of Q2 earnings season for Retail companies. At this hour, the Dow — coming off a fresh record-high close Friday afternoon — is down -125 points, the S&P 500 is -15 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is -50 points.
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains weak below 1.1720 on stronger USD, EU CPI eyed

EUR/USD holds mild gains on Wednesday after the previous-day sell-off. US Dollar Index retreats slightly below 93.10, still elevated. The Euro manages to rebound following upbeat economic data. The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor gains in the middle of the week. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD jumps back towards 0.7000 on RBNZ Governor Orr’s cautious optimism

NZD/USD reverses the RBNZ-led losses on the Governor Adrian Orr’s comments. RBNZ’s Orr said clear reduction is to be lifting the cash rate. S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields improve despite escalating covid woes. FOMC Minutes, risk catalysts will offer a busy day ahead. NZD/USD picks up bids to 0.6940,...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists

USD/JPY fails to extend the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week despite the weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales report, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the monthly high (110.80) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar bid for its safe haven status and on central bank divergence

US dollar is taking up the top spot for its safe-haven status and on central bank divergence. DXY is en-route to the monthly swing highs in the 93.40s and highly bullish territory. Major stock indexes slid and defensive investments posted gains amid fears about an uneven economic recovery in the...
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Soars On Risk Aversion

The US dollar soared yesterday after retail sales missed estimates, adding to investor concerns that the Delta-variant is sapping the momentum of the global recovery. Although US bond yields were unchanged, the US dollar benefited from haven buying flows, sending the dollar index 0.56% higher to 93.13. That leaves the dollar index just shy of triple-top resistance at 93.20. A rise through 93.20 signals more US dollar strength targeting 83.50 and then 94.30. Support at 92.50 now looks like a line in the sand, and the greenback’s outlook remains positive as long as it holds.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD refreshes session lows post-Canadian CPI, lacks follow-through

USD/CAD witnessed some selling in reaction to hotter-than-expected Canadian CPI figures. A goodish bounce in oil prices further underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias. A subdued USD demand did little to influence as the focus remains on the FOMC minutes. The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily lows in...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. dollar rises against most currencies ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar gained against most major currencies as nagging concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes later on Wednesday. Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian. and New Zealand dollars all hovered...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors brace for U.S. Fed minutes

* Gold hit more than 1-week high on Tuesday (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited cues on tapering from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes and a firm dollar limited any safe haven inflows into bullion in response to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.
BusinessDailyFx

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: August RBNZ Meeting; UK Inflation, Canada Inflation, and Eurozone Inflation; July FOMC Minutes

The turn through the middle of August brings forth a bevy of data related to inflation data, with figures due from Canada, the Eurozone, the UK, and Japan. Central banks’ stimulus withdrawal efforts will be in focus as the August Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to produce a rate hike, while the July FOMC meeting minutes will outline various conditions for winding down the Fed’s QE program.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Gains on Risk Aversion; Kiwi Dollar Slumps on Covid Case

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher in Europe Tuesday, with the global safe haven receiving a boost from concerns of a Covid-induced global economic slowdown as well as escalating political turmoil in Afghanistan. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy