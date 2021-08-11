Softer CPI Sets USD Back, Not Fed

The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies after the U.S. inflation report showed consumer prices slowing in the month of July. Overall inflation grew by only 0.5%, down from 0.9% the previous month, but core price growth was weaker than anticipated. In yesterday’s note, we highlighted the recent decline in lumber and used car prices as reasons why traders should expect inflationary pressures to ease. Even though the slowdown was anticipated, investors had a strong reaction to the report. U.S. stocks hit record highs, Treasury yields declined and currencies, like the euro and the New Zealand dollar shot higher against the greenback.