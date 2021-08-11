Cancel
Struggle Cartel Drops ‘Ties’ Featuring Benny the Butcher, Rick Hyde, 80 Empire & More

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Buffalo Based Music Label Struggle Cartel World premiered the latest in new music. The debut project ‘Ties’ which dropped July 23rd is a collection of 18 tracks featuring Hip Hop pioneers like 80 EMPIRE, Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, Breed Mafia, Body Bag Ben, Pounds448, Stretchdotcom & Speedie Da Icon, Johnny Bravo, KevMac, Mars, Bubu The Prince & Moody , Heem, Flee Lord, Same Dude, ETO, Ockz , Che Noir Raxx, Grenzy, Nephh, Kingdagger, JJ Luis, JayOz, Blaze Merch , Ziz, Spiderdagod, Boons , Xtorzionayte and Smoke Bulga.

