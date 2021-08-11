Leader Of San Diego’s New Department On Addressing Homelessness Is On The Job
The effort to address the hundreds of people living unsheltered on the streets of San Diego has been a chronic problem for the region. And now, a new city official is in charge of finding solutions. Monday was Hafsa Kaka's first day in her new role as the head of the city’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department. She comes to San Diego after working on homeless issues in several California cities, including Riverside and Los Angeles.www.kpbs.org
Comments / 1