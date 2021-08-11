Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smith County, TX

Arrest in house ramming incident

ktbb.com
 6 days ago

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office announces an arrest in a vehicle assault from last month. Around 2 a.m. July 26, DPS troopers were sent to a Stonebridge Way residence. The caller had reported that a vehicle had crashed into their home and subsequently fled. During the investigation, Smith County investigators say they determined that Nathaniel James Williams, 18, of Tyler, intentionally ran his vehicle into the home with the intent to harm an individual known to him. Unbeknownst to Williams at the time, he had targeted the wrong residence, according to authorities. At around 9:30 p.m. on August 10, Williams was finally arrested by Tyler police on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with bond set at $250,000.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Williams#Ramming#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
EnvironmentNBC News

Death toll from Haiti earthquake climbs to 1,900

The death toll from Haiti's devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake has climbed to 1,941, the country's civil protection agency said Tuesday. More than 9,900 people were injured in the earthquake, which struck Saturday morning. The quake, which was felt in Cuba and Jamaica and was followed by a string of aftershocks, struck...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers to January

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks, a rule intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy