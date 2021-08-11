Wisconsin Natural Resources Board Sets Quota Of 300 Wolves For Fall Hunt

The Minnesota DNR released their new deer hunting regulations. These regulations for will allow deer hunters to shoot more than one deer in more than half the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says "for deer hunters to be able to shoot more than one deer is almost unheard of." Glen says this is based on the high population of deer in many areas of the state. Glen says there will be several opportunities for people to harvest deer this season. Most areas across Central the Minnesota DNR permit will allow for up to 3 deer during the firearms season.