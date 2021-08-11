Cancel
Animals

Wisconsin Natural Resources Board Sets Quota Of 300 Wolves For Fall Hunt

wpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe policy-setting board for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved a wolf harvest quota of 300 wolves for this fall’s wolf hunt. The 5-2 vote culminated with the head of the DNR accusing the board's chair of playing politics. Natural Resources Board Chair Fred Prehn has faced criticism and repeated calls to step down from multiple groups ahead of the board's vote on the wolf harvest quota. Prehn's term expired on May 1.

www.wpr.org

