Tiburon, CA

Four-way race set for Tiburon council seat

 7 days ago

Two additional candidates are now officially running to fill the vacant seat on the Tiburon Town Council, making for a four-way race on the Nov. 2 special-election ballot. Diversity Inclusion Task Force member Noah Griffin filed his candidacy papers Aug. 4, and Brian McCullough filed the following day, ahead of the Aug. 6 deadline. They join Heritage and Arts Commissioner Nora Noguez, who filed July 26, and Planning Commissioner Kathleen Defever, who filed Aug. 2.

