Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marin County, CA

Reed district schools must require vaccine status from staff, students

thearknewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Staff and students ages 12 and older in the Reed Union School District will be required to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status when they return to campuses next week. Under updated guidelines from Marin County Public Health, staff at all county schools must submit proof of vaccination or undergo weekly coronavirus testing. Students who are eligible to receive the vaccine — those over age 12 — must also disclose their vaccination status, but unvaccinated students won’t need to submit to regular testing.

www.thearknewspaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Marin County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Education
Marin County, CA
Government
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Health
Marin County, CA
Education
Marin County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy