John Lewis is to lease a one-million-square-foot distribution centre from Tesco as it increases its focus on online sales. The partnership said the deal would create 500 jobs.John Lewis is undergoing an overhaul under boss Sharon White who took over last year. It has closed 16 stores in the past year and cut around 3,700 jobs.Web sales have surged and now account for 60 per cent of John Lewis’s revenues, compared to 40 per cent before the pandemic.Announcing the deal with Tesco on Wednesday, Andrew Murphy, partner and executive director of operations at John Lewis, said: “This one-of-a-kind distribution centre...