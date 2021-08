There's no change to how you can arrange iPad app windows in iPadOS-15, but there's a big improvement to the way you can do it. Many of the updates in iPadOS 15 are small, but most are significant. For this latest release, Apple has retained all the previous features about splitting your screen between two or more apps, but it's made everything clearer. — So much clearer that you're more likely to use Split View and Slide Over. And then possibly because you're using them that often to show two apps on screen at once, you're going to wonder about showing two documents instead.