Every now and then, it is a good idea to break away from the daily routine and take your whole family on a fun trip where you can all enjoy a relaxing time. Whether your family is big or small, the chances are, each member will have their set of preferences and desires. Since there is no one way to please everyone and magically create the perfect vacation, you will have to compromise and plan ahead while considering everyone’s preferences wherever possible. Here is a useful planning guide to help you come up with the best and most relaxing getaway with your entire family.