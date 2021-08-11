Oconee Co. deputies arrest shoplifting suspect after chase

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a suspect on multiple charges after he led deputies on a chase on Tuesday. According to a report from the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted for shoplifting from a Wal-Mart in Westminster. OCSO says the suspect left the Wal-Mart in a reckless manner and deputies in the area activated their blue lights shortly after.