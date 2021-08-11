Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for August 12 and 13

duncanville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Duncanville, at the recommendation and in cooperation with Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), will be conducting ground spraying against mosquitoes on Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM, weather permitting. The spraying is being conducted in response to the detection of West Nile Virus in one mosquito trap within the 75116 zip code. If the weather prohibits spraying on Thursday night, spraying will be conducted on Friday and Saturday nights. Spraying will be performed in targeted areas within the City of Duncanville.

www.duncanville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
City
Duncanville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquitoes#Weather#Insect Repellent#The West Nile Virus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy