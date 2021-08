In many ways, Americans obsess over the Olympics for the same reasons we cling to the idea of the American Dream. Their messages are strikingly similar –– that one can achieve greatness through hard work and dedication, that by using every part of oneself spiritually and physically, one can progress to a better place in life. With that similarity comes a matching consequence: that those who need help to face professional or psychological struggles in their pursuit of success are subsequently vilified for their perceived “weakness.”