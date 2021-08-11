It Looks Like Disney is Completely Cutting off Scarlett Johansson

It’s a little tough to know which side to come down on here since on one hand, Disney has proven that they can be utterly ruthless and even childish when it comes to getting what they want and making certain that others are ‘put in their place’ when they can get away with it. On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson arguing for essentially what comes down to more money is hard to argue for since the woman is already rich and famous and could possibly let something slide when it comes to the streaming aspect of Black Widow and not bat an eye. The same could be said of a lot of people that starred in the movie who apparently had the same deal she did. But honoring a contract is a smarter move than suddenly switching things around, and it does sound as though this is what Disney was trying to do. The entire idea of an insanely rich corporation fighting with one of its insanely rich actors is something that tends to draw people in like flies to a bug zapper, nothing good ever comes of it. People will do what they do and draw their own conclusions and either end up siding with Scarjo or stating that if she doesn’t like it she can hit the bricks, which is apparently what Disney is telling her to do.