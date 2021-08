A Lubbock woman recently posted a PSA on Nextdoor informing her neighbors that her house is ‘not a designated bathroom’ for their dogs. She explains in her posting how she has seen multiple people allow their dogs to pee not just in her yard, but on her flower beds, side of the house, and the garage door. She goes on to explain that she is okay with dogs peeing on her lawn near the sidewalk, but she should not be worried about smelling pee every time she is in the front of her house to grab the mail.