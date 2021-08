If you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time, chances are you've been touched by the dark and seedy side of life. Crime is a constant, but for the most part, life in Lubbock is peaceful, and we have few worries. We say to ourselves that it's always much worse in other cities. However, it turns out that when it comes to crime on the South Plains, there really aren't many places that are more dangerous than right here...so they say.