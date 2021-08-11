Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

10 Tasty Teachers Gifts to Say Thanks After a Really Hard Year

By Stacey Ballis
myrecipes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers have been through it this past year and a half, and as you start to look at sending your kids back into school, acknowledging them with a small gift is a nice way to honor their service. These fun food-themed treats for your favorite educators are affordable at under $30. I taught high school for four years at the beginning of my career, and any of these gifts would have thrilled me! Here are our top 10 gifts for the teachers in your kids' lives.

www.myrecipes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Vegan#Caffeine#Dried Fruit#Food Drink#Orchard Blend Lrb#Bento Lunch Container#Utensils Lunch Bag#Buckeyes#Fannie May Milk Chocolate#Dash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RecipesDelish

60 Cheap And Easy Dinner Recipes So You Never Have To Cook A Boring Meal Again

You don't have to drop major dough to make something delicious for dinner—save money by choosing cheaper proteins like chicken, ground beef, and tilapia, or go vegetarian with bean-based meals. Whatever your style, these delish meals will please your entire fam without breaking the bank. Need more easy eats? Try these easy weeknight dinners and slow-cooker chicken dinners.
RestaurantsPosted by
Distractify

Five Guys Fans Are Shocked to Learn How the Restaurant Actually Makes Their French Fries

Plenty of fast food's best-kept secrets have been revealed on the internet over the years, and now it appears that Five Guys is the next restaurant chain to have its cooking processes uncovered for the general public. The chain, which touts itself for having freshly prepared burgers and french fries, is the latest to have its kitchen secrets exposed, and fans are shocked to see the process that goes into making their delectable french fries.
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Pecan Pie

This pecan pie is a delicious and healthy recipe that can be a perfect choice for sweet dessert for your kids and family. This pecan pie recipe features brown sugar and maple syrup and is sure to draw recipe requests all year round. You can decorate with anything you want – with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, frozen or fresh fruits, whipping cream, or caramel. Here is the recipe:
Family Relationshipssignalscv.com

Enjoy the many perks of family meals

Studies show that when families regularly enjoy meals together, both parents and kids typically eat more nutritious foods. Kids in particular often take in more calcium, iron, fiber and vitamins—and less unhealthy fats. Coming together. Shared mealtimes nourish families in other ways too. When you sit down together, you:. strengthen...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

I Tried 14 Different Chicken Tenders — This Is the Only Brand I’ll Keep in My Freezer from Now On

Despite being a mainstay on most kids’ menus, chicken tenders also make for a completely acceptable adult meal. Stash a box in your freezer and you’re always ready to bulk up a salad, fill a wrap, or even pull together a makeshift chicken Parm. Which bag or box should you grab, though? That’s what I decided to find out. I went all in, cooking up 14 different options. Here’s how it went.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Hashbrown-Infused Breakfast Casseroles

Cracker Barrel is taking a crack at reinventing breakfast with the debut of two tasty new dishes: the Bacon Mac n’ Cheese and Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole. Cracker Barrel's new Bacon Mac n’ Cheese and Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole have been launched alongside two limited-time seasonal beverages as part of the chain's 2021 fall lineup. The new Bacon Mac n’ Cheese is a premium side dish that combined a base of creamy mac n’ cheese with a topping of crispy bacon bites, parsley, green onions, and parmesan cheese. The other new breakfast option is the Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole,w which combines the brand's signature Hashbrown Casserole with melted Colby cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions. As for the new drinks, you can choose between Huckleberry Tea and a sweet Pumpkin Pie Latte.
RecipesABC News

School lunches made easy: Cheesy chicken pizza pockets

Keep your kids' lunches simple this back-to-school season with easy recipes that are perfectly portable and ready in no time. As parents prep to get kids back to school, mom and Just a Taste food blogger Kelly Senyei shared a recipe that can be baked ahead of time and packed in a lunchbox to get kids out the door without a hitch.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

What 'Surprise And Delight' Means At Chick-Fil-A

When it comes to fast-food customer service, Chick-fil-A has a reputation for being the best in the game. It's why customers are willing to sit patiently in the drive-through despite Chick-fil-A's wait times being ranked the longest among popular fast-food chains (per QSR), and it's the main reason behind Chick-fil-A's financial success during the pandemic.
RecipesReal Simple

Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies

This recipe packs the comforting flavors of carrot cake in a healthy cookie to start your day. Yes, healthy! Breakfast cookies might sound like a crazy idea, but when you consider how sugary many muffins are, these are downright restrained. In fact, there's less than half a tablespoon of maple syrup in each cookie. Plus, the recipe is made up of wholesome, fiber-rich ingredients, which mitigate the release of added sugar into your blood stream. This includes rolled oats, almond flour, walnuts, and a shower of shredded carrots. The result is a batch of tasty treats for your morning (make-ahead!) meal on the go.
Food & DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Have You Ever Had An ‘On The Table’ Dessert?

When it comes to dessert, I can't get enough, I inherited my Grandma B's sweet tooth, so that means that after I eat, I have to have something sweet. For me, when asked if I want dessert, it's always a firm., yes. I don't mind sharing it, but I have to have it to complete the meal.
YogaTime Out Global

The best comfort food you can get delivered in Sydney

From fried chicken to yum cha, ice cream and pasta – there are many ways to do self-care, but our favourites involve carbs. The words ‘self care’ are thrown around a lot lately and that can mean very different things for different people. For some, it’s an avocado face mask. For others it’s a bubble bath or a yoga session. Whatever floats your boat, we’re not here to judge. One thing that seems to be a universal theme, however, is our emotional connection to food. Food and mood go hand in hand, like chicken and waffles, Oreos and peanut butter, or hot chips and ice cream. Certain meals have the unique ability to transport us to a place of happiness, of comfort – and while a bowl of pasta can’t take all of life’s problems away, it’s not a bad place to start. Sydneysiders could use some love right now, so we’ve done a round up of the city’s most popular comfort foods for when you need a little tea and sympathy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy