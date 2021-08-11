Dolly Parton Announces Her Debut Novel Run, Rose, Run and a Companion Album

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDolly Parton, writer of the great romantic drama “Jolene,” will lend her songwriting abilities to her debut novel, Run, Rose, Run, written with author James Patterson. The country icon announced the 448-page book on Wednesday August 11, saying it “combines my love of storytelling and books.” “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson. I also have a new album to go along with the book,” Parton told People. “All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together!”

