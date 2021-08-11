Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons re-sign Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder.

The team announced the deals Wednesday, adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Detroit acquired Joseph after sending guard Delon Wright to Sacramento in March and he averaged 12 points in 19 games for them last season. Joseph has averaged seven points a game over 10 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, the Kings and Pistons.

Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. He has scored nearly eight points a game over three seasons with New Orleans and Detroit.

McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit. He has scored almost six points a game over five seasons with Miami, the Los Angeles Clippers and Pistons.

The Pistons need all the help they can get after winning just 20 games each of the past two seasons and failing to have a winning record for five straight years.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

534K+
Followers
299K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Pistons#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pistons re-sign Saben Lee to three-year deal

After a promising rookie season, Saben Lee will sign a three-year contract to stay with the Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 22-year-old guard was part of a strong rookie class that Detroit put together last season. Selected with the 38th pick, he was acquired from the Jazz in a draft-night trade. He earned a spot in the Pistons’ rotation and averaged 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 48 games.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pistons Sign Second-Round Pick Isaiah Livers

The Pistons have officially signed former Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, according to NBA.com’s transactions log. While terms of the deal aren’t yet known, Detroit had been operating under the cap, giving the team the ability to offer Livers a three- or four-year deal that starts above the rookie minimum. The...
NBARealGM

Pistons Sign Jamorko Pickett

The Detroit Pistons have signed rookie Jamorko Pickett to a training camp contract. Pickett signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract. This deal should eventually result in Pickett joining the Pistons G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Pickett averaged 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2020-21 as a senior at Georgetown....
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Why I Like the Cory Joseph Signing

Looking through pistons twitter on the first day of free agency was chaos...pure, beautiful chaos. Was DeMar DeRozan coming to Detroit? Nerlens Noel? Well, almost...kinda. The Pistons instead landed the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles, and Cory Joseph. Troy Weaver sure does love himself some Canadian hoopers. The Lyles signing confused me to be honest. He is a great shooting addition to the team, but it's going to take away much needed playing time and development from younger players like Sekou Doumbouya, Isaiah Livers, and Luka Garza. Olynyk, in my opinion, is a great signing in terms of the fit but the money and length seems a bit too much (I have a feeling Troy will send him somewhere else like he did Plumlee). My dark horse favorite signing, however, was Cory Joseph for a 2 year $10 million deal.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Frank Jackson to return to Pistons on two-year deal

Restricted free agent G Frank Jackson is returning to the Detroit Pistons on a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Jackson earned his way into rotation with 40 percent 3-point shooting and nearly 10 points per game last season. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Frank Jackson appeared in 40...
NBAkslsports.com

Report: Former Lone Peak Star Jackson Stays With Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Lone Peak High School guard Frank Jackson has signed a two-year contract to remain with the Detroit Pistons according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jackson was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets but was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on draft night. After a...
NBAHoopsHype

Rodney McGruder Free Agency

Paul Garcia: After waiving Rodney McGruder, the Detroit Pistons have re-signed him. James Edwards III: The Detroit Pistons have waived Rodney McGruder, per sources. James Edwards III: It’s very likely that Dedmon and McGruder are waived and stretched by the #Pistons, per sources. I believe @Vincent Goodwill was first on Dedmon.
NBA927thevan.com

Jackson signs new deal to stay with Pistons

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Guard Frank Jackson is returning to the Detroit Pistons. The Detroit Free Press reports Jackson has agreed to a two-year contract. He joined the Pistons on a two-way deal last December.
NBAKCRG.com

Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (KCRG) - Luka Garza took the next step toward appearing on the court as a Detroit Piston, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Garza signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on Monday. This type of contract means Garza could appear for both the Pistons and their developmental G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Typically, a player spends most of the season on the developmental roster.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 roster battles to watch this offseason

The Detroit Pistons finished Summer League on a high note and are now ready for the offseason grind. The roster is more or less set, though we still don’t know the fate of restricted free agent Hamidou Diallo, who could still re-sign with the Pistons. There are a few roster...
NBAkscj.com

GARZA SIGNS WITH NBA’S PISTONS

Former Iowa Hawkeye star Luka Garza will be playing professional basketball for the Detroit Pistons organization. The John Wooden Player of the Year signed a two-way contract with the N-B-A team Monday. Garza scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Pistons’ 79-78 win over the Orlando Magic last...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Clippers reportedly 'hopeful' about re-signing Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson is getting a lot of interest on the free-agent market after his strong playoff run, but the Clippers remain "hopeful" about re-signing him, according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN. At 31, Jackson is looking to maximize his earnings, and the Clippers can’t offer more than their $5.9M taxpayer...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy