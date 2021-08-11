Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Feels like temps in the 100s and storms to finish off the week

WTRF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday: Its going to be a scorcher! High of 93 with feels like temps in the 100s. Partly cloudy with some storms in the second half of the day. Friday: High of 89 with showers and storms throughout the day. Saturday: Some showers are possible with partly cloudy skies. High...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWTRF

Soaking rain for your Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: The mid-point of the week has more rain showers in the forecast, with a soaking rain expected. We will start to see some added moisture in the atmosphere from Post Tropical Storm Fred in the Ohio Valley where 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible. The Ohio Valley is under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 PM today. Stay out of flooded roadways and avoid ponded water. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain is around as of this morning and is likely to stick around as we head closer to lunch. A stray thunderstorm is not out of the question either, thanks to the instability from the tropical storm. Showers will start to wrap up as we head farther along this afternoon. Current temps sit in the upper 60s to low 70s and we will not warm up much from here. High temperatures this afternoon max out in the mid to upper 70s as not much sun is expected. Rain showers will be the dominant feature today. Muggy levels will also stay high. Tonight, rain showers will be around but not everyone will see them. Overnight lows into Thursday morning remain in the upper 60s.
Environmentmychamplainvalley.com

Weather Blog: Showery and cloudy conditions remain Wednesday

A dreary start to our morning with warmer temperatures however. This morning plan on cloudy skies, spotty showers and temperatures near 70 degrees. This afternoon showers remain and with a touch of instability I wouldn’t rule out a spot thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees along with humidity as dew points peak near 70. Winds stay south 5-10 mph.
EnvironmentWTRF

West Virginia braces for the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred

Wheeling, WV – We have been rain-plagued to being the week and it will only get worse as we head into Wednesday. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred have their sights set for the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio tomorrow with additional rainfall expected. The added rain could pose a threat to flooding.
Wheeling, WVWTRF

Flash Flood Watch for the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Ohio Valley due to the expected rainfall today. The watch goes into effect at 5:00 AM EDT until 8 PM EDT tonight. —>Local Stories from 7News<— A steady soaking rain is expected across our region...

Comments / 0

Community Policy