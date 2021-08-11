Feels like temps in the 100s and storms to finish off the week

WEDNESDAY: The mid-point of the week has more rain showers in the forecast, with a soaking rain expected. We will start to see some added moisture in the atmosphere from Post Tropical Storm Fred in the Ohio Valley where 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible. The Ohio Valley is under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 PM today. Stay out of flooded roadways and avoid ponded water. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain is around as of this morning and is likely to stick around as we head closer to lunch. A stray thunderstorm is not out of the question either, thanks to the instability from the tropical storm. Showers will start to wrap up as we head farther along this afternoon. Current temps sit in the upper 60s to low 70s and we will not warm up much from here. High temperatures this afternoon max out in the mid to upper 70s as not much sun is expected. Rain showers will be the dominant feature today. Muggy levels will also stay high. Tonight, rain showers will be around but not everyone will see them. Overnight lows into Thursday morning remain in the upper 60s.