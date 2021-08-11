Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Chris Hughton proud of young Forest side for seeing off Bradford

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YrX1_0bOxNqxI00
Chris Hughton was proud of his young players (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton hailed the character of his young players after they held out for a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Bradford.

Hughton included seven players aged under 21 or younger in his team, with six making their debut for the Championship outfit.

Every one of them played their part, however, in helping the team take a 2-0 lead courtesy of Joao Carvalho’s first-half brace and then refusing to crumble after Bradford hit back with a Callum Cooke free kick early in the second half.

A proud Hughton said: “For the young players’ development, it was the perfect game. We were really good in the first half and got two good goals.

“They then pressed a bit higher in the second half and we gave the ball away three or four times, which gave them a lift before we conceded a poor goal. Then, you are looking at different characteristics in the young players.

“They had to stand up to the challenge and they did, which I was delighted with. It was a big test and Bradford went direct towards the end of the game, so it’s a big deal for them to come off the pitch with a win.

“Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that people are making their debuts for the club but, fortunately, they made their debuts in a good atmosphere rather than an empty stadium like it would have been last season. It was a really big night for them, irrespective of where they end up, whether it’s with us or elsewhere.”

Bradford boss Derek Adams felt his team should have had more to show for a first half in which they were the better side before Carvalho struck twice in three minutes just before the interval.

He said: “For 20 minutes, we dominated Nottingham Forest and, even though they made a lot of changes, they still had some good players out there.

“But the difference in the first half was they were more clinical than we were.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Adams
Person
Chris Hughton
Person
Callum Cooke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Forest boss Chris Hughton may ring changes against Blackburn

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton could freshen up his team as they go in search of their first Sky Bet Championship points of the new season against Blackburn. Lewis Grabban, back following a period of self-isolation, Alex Mighten and midfielder Joao Carvalho all came off the bench during the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth, so could come into contention.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Joao Carvalho strikes twice as Nottingham Forest hold off spirited Bradford

Joao Carvalho’s first goals since November 2019 proved sufficient for Nottingham Forest to see off Bradford 2-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The Portuguese midfielder, returning to Forest after spending last season on loan at Spanish second division side Almeria, bagged a first-half brace with Callum Cooke’s 54th-minute free kick failing to spark a comeback from the Bantams.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Bradford City: Joao Carvalho brace seals second round spot for Nottingham Forest

Two goals in as many minutes from Joao Carvalho sealed victory for the Reds, as they saw off Derek Adams' Bradford City to progress through to the second round of the EFL Cup. Callum Cooke's second-half curling free kick wasn't enough to peg back a youthful Nottingham Forest side who dealt two hammer blows five minutes before the interval. Watford loanee Philip Zinckernagel and Carvalho combined for both goals and rewarded Forest for their assured first round showing.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Michael Flynn proud of Newport side after cup upset at Ipswich

Newport boss Michael Flynn hailed his team after an “outstanding” Carabao Cup first-round win against Ipswich at Portman Road. Timmy Abraham’s clever finish from close range after four minutes saw the League Two side – who made 11 changes from Saturday – through to the next round. The League One...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Odsonne Edouard on target as Celtic edge Hearts in Scottish League Cup

Odsonne Edouard scored the opener as Celtic continued their resurgence with a 3-2 Premier Sports Cup win over Hearts that was more comfortable than the score suggests. Edouard – back in the starting line-up as centre-forward after Ryan Christie missed out with a minor injury – finished off a slick attack in the 29th minute.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Yann Songo’o could make Bradford bow against Stevenage

Yann Songo’o could make his competitive debut when Bradford take on Stevenage. The defensive midfielder has not featured in the Bantams’ first three games due to a knee injury. City boss Derek Adams also confirmed Gareth Evans, Abo Eisa and Levi Sutton are fit. Sutton will return to the side...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Shaun Hutchinson a doubt as Millwall face Fulham

Shaun Hutchinson is a doubt for Millwall’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Fulham. The former Fulham defender was being assessed after sitting out Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn due to a quad problem. Lions boss Gary Rowett has said midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld felt some tightness in his calf after...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Gavin Bazunu praised by manager for role in Portsmouth’s attacking play

Gavin Bazunu praised after Portsmouth debut. Gavin Bazunu contributed to a good weekend for Irish players across the water by keeping a clean sheet on his Portsmouth debut. The Ireland goalkeeper is on loan at Fratton Park from Manchester City and as well as keeping Crewe Alexandra out in the 2-0 victory, he also contributed to Portsmouth’s second goal which was scored by Ireland hopeful Marcus Harness.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Lee Gregory hoping to make full debut for Sheffield Wednesday

Lee Gregory is hoping to make his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday in their first ever fixture against Fleetwood. Summer signing Gregory was a second-half substitute in Saturday’s home win against Doncaster. Fellow striker Josh Windass (thigh) is still out. Another summer recruit, George Byers, is in contention for his...
MLSRSL Soapbox

RSL loans Chris Garcia to Swedish second-division side Ljungskile SK

Real Salt Lake homegrown player Chris Garcia, who has impressed in consecutive preseason spells, has been sent on loan to Swedish second-division side Ljungskile SK, according to a club-issued report. The move is perhaps not particularly surprising: It underscores a budding philosophy for the club, with echoes of Pablo Ruiz...
SoccerSB Nation

Starting XI: Is this the Sunderland side that will take on Burton Albion tonight?

Sunderland made it three 2-1 wins in a row by beating MK Dons by that same scoreline at the weekend and, although the performance wasn’t as comprehensive as in the previous two games, Lee Johnson’s side managed to get the job done once again. Hopefully, we will see a similar result, and a more impressive scoreline, as we take on Burton tonight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy