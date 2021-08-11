Jon Brady thrilled with Northampton display as League Two side shock Coventry

Jon Brady was thrilled with his side (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Northampton manager Jon Brady praised his team’s bravery as they came from a goal behind to shock Championship side Coventry 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Debutant Kion Etete’s brace bagged the Cobblers a place in the second round of the competition and they will host AFC Wimbledon thanks to their second-half turnaround following Tyler Walker’s opener.

“It was a great performance,” explained Brady. “We started off a bit shaky but then we adjusted our shape and thereafter grew into the game.

“He (Etete) is a young man learning his trade and he will have good nights, strong nights and he will also have bumps in the roads.

“He is strong, has pace and power, a great addition for the squad and is young and hungry.

“We told them at half-time that we needed to be a bit braver in certain things we needed to do and we looked a real threat.

“Even in our poorer moments, we had quite a few chances and overall it was a strong performance.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins, who made 10 changes for the game ahead of three Championship fixtures in seven days from Saturday, admitted: “It’s disappointing to be out of the cup.

“The performance in the first half was OK, we deservedly took the lead, moving the ball quite well and looked confident.

“We should have doubled the lead with Jordan Shipley. Had that happened, then the game is dead and buried and we grow in confidence. The opposite happened really and it took the wind out of our sails a little bit.

“We carried on trying to play but the more the game went on, we kept giving them opportunities and just started to lack a little bit of quality.”