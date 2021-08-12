Healing Our Wounds

What Our Bodies Can Teach Us About Christian Community. This article originally appeared on MissioAlliance.org and is reposted here by permission. Early on in medical training, physicians learn to do triage. It is vital to understand which patients in a busy emergency department require immediate attention, and which ones can wait. Sometimes it is a bit of an art to separate them out. The critically urgent case is obvious. But then there are the worried well and the walking wounded. Both of these will make it through the night without assistance, though both will most likely return if not given attention.