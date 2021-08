WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – A faculty member and an administrator at Pennsylvania College of Technology have created a scholarship for students majoring in graphic design. Brian A. and Joanna K. Flynn have established the Brian and Joanna Flynn Scholarship, which gives preference to students who are enrolled full time in the graphic design bachelor’s degree major, have successfully completed two semesters of study and have a 3.0 or higher GPA. The scholarship is renewable for the third and fourth academic years if a 3.0 GPA is maintained.