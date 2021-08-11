Celebrate Labor Day with a Splash
Commonwheel Artists Art Festival in Manitou Springs. Celebrating its 47th annual Labor Day Weekend, the Art Festival invites attendees to wander among booths filled with high-quality, affordable artwork. Artists of all mediums are coming from all over Colorado and neighboring states to display their work and share their creations. Local musicians will fill Memorial Park with beautiful tunes as patrons shop from booth to booth. Admission is free, and the festival runs September 4–6, from 10 am to 5 pm in the park each day!
