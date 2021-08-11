Celebrate Labor Day with a Splash

Asheville Goombay Festival is a time to celebrate the richness and diversity found in the food, music, and art across the African diaspora. The city’s first Goombay Festival was held in 1982, at a time when the YMI was emerging from a period of financial difficulties. It had been less than a decade since “Urban Renewal” had taken the vast majority of homes and businesses in the neighborhood, virtually destroying the fabric of the community that had long been the heart of Black Asheville.