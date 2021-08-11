Cancel
Relationships

Mother of Future’s Child Appears to Accuse Him of Texting Their 8-Year-Old Son ‘Your Mother Is a H*e’

By XXL Staff
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brittni Mealy, the mother of one of Future's children, has called out the rapper for sending a vile text message to their 8-year-old son. On Tuesday evening (Aug. 10), Brittni, owner of her Unicorn Universe brand, shared a text message via her Instagram Story that the Atlanta artist allegedly sent to their son Prince, referring to Brittni as a "hoe." The specific text said, "Your mother is a hoe!" after the young child asked his father to buy him some new clothes. The IG Story post has since been deleted. You can see it at the bottom of this post.

