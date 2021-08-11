Cancel
Album of the Week: Now We’re Cookin’ is Polish Club at their best, most melodic and entirely complete

By Dylan Marshall
theaureview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince coming through with the goods on their debut album in 2017, it’s been a relatively constant burn for Polish Club, the Sydney duo known for their live shows and ability to craft punchy classic rock tracks. With Alright Already debuting 4 years ago only to be followed up with the stellar Iguana in 2019, Polish Club are back with their third album, Now We’re Cookin’, and honestly, the album does exactly what the label says. Whipping up a batch of 10 magic tracks over the course of 2020’s lockdown, Now We’re Cookin’ is Polish Club at their best, most melodic and entirely complete.

