Volkswagen, Electrify America Partner For Cross-Country EV Stunt

Why buy a new Volkswagen T-Cross when you can save thousands with a used one?. Your eyes, by which you go astray, it warns in the Bible. You see, the thing about small and chunky SUVs is that while some of them look good enough to eat, not all of them are much cop when it comes to the driving experience. The T-Cross, however, is not only a rugged and handsome devil but it’s also sufficiently capable on the road to win the hearts of even the most hardened of car enthusiasts.