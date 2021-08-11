Volkswagen, Electrify America Partner For Cross-Country EV Stunt

Unlike most manufacturers, the Volvo V60 Cross Country shows the Swedish brand's commitment to keeping the wagon alive. With its raised ride height, the Cross Country adds more capability to the regular V60 but retains that car's gorgeous and deceptively simple interior. Factor in its tidy handling, and the Volvo V60 should be the envy of many a crossover. Only one powertrain is on offer, but it's a strong 250-horsepower turbo-four that provides enough power to zip around town, cruise comfortably on the highway, or tackle some rougher terrain. Rivals include the popular Subaru Outback and Audi A4 Allroad, but the V60 Cross Country does more than enough to stand alongside these excellent competitors. Although it's not cheap, Volvo's wagon is a refreshingly unique alternative to dime-a-dozen crossovers.
