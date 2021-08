JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced Dru Buntin is the new Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources during a news conference Wednesday. "We are excited to announce Dru as the new DNR Director and look forward to his continued service to Missourians," Gov. Parson said. "Dru is an experienced and trusted leader within DNR and across state government. He worked closely with Director Comer during her illness and stepped up to be a steady hand of leadership upon her passing. We are confident in Dru's abilities to lead DNR, and we look forward to seeing him implement his vision and ideas."