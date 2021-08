OKLAHOMA CITY – Pursuant to Section 27A of Article V of the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma, lawmakers are starting to gather signatures for a special session to prohibit vaccine mandates for Oklahoma workers, address vaccine passports, and address non-compliance to SB658. Specifically, the special session would be called for “issues related to COVID-19 that are a matter of statewide concern and affect public health and safety”. This comes in response to constituent concerns about healthcare institutions and other employers across Oklahoma requiring employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of continued employment.