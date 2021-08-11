There’s no satisfying the US: Honor to face an economic ban because of its past

Back in November, we saw Huawei and Honor part ways. Huawei announced that it had to sell its subsidiary because of the persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for its devices caused by the US ban. Since then, Honor passed to be the property of the Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd., and it has been growing ever since. However, it seems that some people in the US still believe that it could be a threat to national security, meaning that it could soon be affected by an economic ban.