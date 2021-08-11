Cancel
NFL

Freshman WR Merrill confident, wants to ‘show what I really can do’ for Vols

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Merrill had been set on playing for Tennessee since committing to the home-state Vols last March, but two days after he got on campus in January as an early enrollee he faced some unexpected adversity. The coaching staff the wide receiver out of Brentwood High School outside of Nashville planned on playing on was out, and Merrill had to navigate the uncertainty of waiting on what happened next. The confident freshman is glad how things have turned out, though, and is looking forward to the chance to “show what I really can do” in Tennessee's new offense under Josh Heupel and Kodi Burns.

