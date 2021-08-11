Cancel
Price Rite Marketplace Launches New York Flashfood Pilot

By Jennifer Strailey
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice Rite Marketplace, a registered trademark of the Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., has partnered with Flashfood, an app-based marketplace that seeks to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best by date. Price Rite Marketplace customers in the Buffalo, N.Y., area can now save up to 50% off select groceries that would otherwise go to waste, the company said.

