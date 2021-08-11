Ahold Delhaize Accelerates Comp Stack in Q2

Natalie Knight, the consumer goods executive who joined Ahold Delhaize as its chief financial officer in search of a role that brought her closer to the consumer, got all that and more over the past 17 months. She began her role March 8, 2020—or just in time for the Dutch retail giant to confront the early effects of a global pandemic; she’s been committed since then to being sure the company exits the crisis in better shape than it went in. In the following Q&A, excerpted from a conversation Aug. 11, Knight discusses the challenge of capturing COVID’s consumer tailwinds and her plans for its financial rewards, as well as progress at the company’s U.S. banners. She also shares perspectives on inflation and new competition—and why they may not be as threatening as they first look.