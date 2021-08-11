Ahold Delhaize Accelerates Comp Stack in Q2

Q221 growth across business units and geographies with new work inspired solutions. NetDocuments, the foundational content management platform for legal professionals, today announced unprecedented growth in Q2 2021 (2Q21), with its largest new sales Q2 in company history, and the largest non-Q4 quarter, making it the third largest quarter overall. 2Q21 was a record second quarter for new customer acquisition among Am Law and Global 100 firms in its Strategic Law segment. Within the last two quarters, NetDocuments has switched three Am Law 200 firms from competitive providers. Additionally, NetDocuments saw continued momentum within the small-medium law (SML) firm segment, representing 69% Year over Year (YoY) growth and 168% growth in new bookings from existing customers, compared to the same quarter last year. NetDocuments also added to its record Q1 2021 in new corporate legal accounts, representing a 163% increase compared to Q2 2020. The cloud platform addresses common technology, usability/user adoption and security concerns among Chief Legal Officers.
