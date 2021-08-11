Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ahold Delhaize Accelerates Comp Stack in Q2

By Jon Springer
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhold Delhaize reported second-quarter financial results this week that officials said made good on its commitment to ride pandemic shopping trends to greater financial strength and omnichannel positioning. The Dutch retail giant said sales in the period gained 3% worldwide and by 2.7% at constant exchange rates in the U.S.,...

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comps#Ahold Delhaize#Same Store Sales#Freshdirect#Dutch#Freshdirect#Stop Shop#Winsight Grocery Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Bentonville, ARArkansas Business

Walmart Raises Outlook as Q2 Beats on Profit, Revenue

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. of Bentonville raised its sales outlook for the year as Americans returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the second quarter. Still, concerns are mounting over how shoppers will behave in the months ahead as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges...
Financial Reportskamcity.com

Walmart Raises FY Forecast After Strong Q2

Walmart has raised its profit forecast for the full fiscal year after reporting better-than-expected results in its second quarter, helped by increased shopper traffic and market share growth. For the three months to 31 July, the US retail giant’s overall revenues were up 2.4% year-on-year to $141bn (+0.6% constant-currency basis)...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

TJX’s Q2 Comps Climb 20 Percent

The TJX Companies, Inc. reported earnings and sales topped Wall Street’s expectations. Open-only comp-store sales increased 20 percent against the second quarter of 2019 with apparel ahead in the low-teens. For the second quarter of fiscal 2022 earnings were $12.1 billion, an increase of 81 percent versus the second quarter...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

The TJX Companies' (TJX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up

TJX - Free Report) reported stellar second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings and sales increased year over year. The company witnessed solid performance in its home businesses across all divisions. Also, it saw encouraging open-only comp store sales in apparel category. The company’s U.S. and international divisions reported impressive double-digit open-only comp store sales growth in the quarter under review.
Financial ReportsArkansas Online

Walmart revenue hits $141B in 2Q

Walmart Inc.'s second-quarter revenue grew 2.4% over last year's pandemic-driven blowout quarter, the company said Tuesday. Before the markets opened, the Bentonville retailer reported second-quarter revenue of $141 billion, compared with $137.7 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Walmart posted net income of $4.28 billion, or $1.52 per share,...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 17, 2021 "“ Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,760 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from August 9, 2021 up to and including August 13, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of â‚¬27.39 per share for a total consideration of â‚¬7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the â‚¬1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 22,835,855 common shares for a total consideration of â‚¬533.2 million.
Financial Reportsrubbernews.com

Wacker posts 'substantial' growth in sales, earnings

MUNICH, Germany—Wacker Chemie A.G. has closed the second quarter of 2021 with significant increases in both sales and earnings, due to strong consumer demand. The Munich-based chemical company generated sales of $1.75 billion during the three months to end of June, up 40 percent compared to last year, and 10 percent sequentially.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Home Depot (HD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Dips on Moderate Comps

HD - Free Report) has posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. The company gained from the continued strong demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market trends, and ongoing investments. Shares of the home-improvement retailer dipped 3.6% in...
MarketsStamford Advocate

NetDocuments Records Unprecedented Q2 2021 Growth, Further Accelerating Small -Medium Law Market Position

Q221 growth across business units and geographies with new work inspired solutions. NetDocuments, the foundational content management platform for legal professionals, today announced unprecedented growth in Q2 2021 (2Q21), with its largest new sales Q2 in company history, and the largest non-Q4 quarter, making it the third largest quarter overall. 2Q21 was a record second quarter for new customer acquisition among Am Law and Global 100 firms in its Strategic Law segment. Within the last two quarters, NetDocuments has switched three Am Law 200 firms from competitive providers. Additionally, NetDocuments saw continued momentum within the small-medium law (SML) firm segment, representing 69% Year over Year (YoY) growth and 168% growth in new bookings from existing customers, compared to the same quarter last year. NetDocuments also added to its record Q1 2021 in new corporate legal accounts, representing a 163% increase compared to Q2 2020. The cloud platform addresses common technology, usability/user adoption and security concerns among Chief Legal Officers.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

IM Cannabis Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results and Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vironna Pharm, Accelerating its Vertical Integration Strategy in Israel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Q2 2021 revenues of $11.1 million, a 27% increase from Q1 2021. Acquisition of Vironna pharmacy positions IMC in rapidly growing Arab consumer segment in Israel. Following strong start to Q3 across...
Retailatlantanews.net

Frozen Pizza Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Nestle SA, Dr. Oetker, Schwan's, Südzucker Group

The ' Frozen Pizza market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Frozen Pizza derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Frozen Pizza market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Financial Reportsandnowuknow.com

Ahold Delhaize Reveals Over $21B in Sales in Q2 Financial Results; Frans Muller Details

THE NETHERLANDS - The pandemic necessitated the rapid rise of online operations. Those who were able to pivot their focus are now experiencing some positive results, as we at ANUK have seen multiple reports of companies outpacing their pre-pandemic sales so far in 2021. Ahold Delhaize outlined such growth in its recent second quarter results report, with the move to online operations serving as a key driver.
Businesswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Q&A With Ahold Delhaize CFO Natalie Knight

Natalie Knight, the consumer goods executive who joined Ahold Delhaize as its chief financial officer in search of a role that brought her closer to the consumer, got all that and more over the past 17 months. She began her role March 8, 2020—or just in time for the Dutch retail giant to confront the early effects of a global pandemic; she’s been committed since then to being sure the company exits the crisis in better shape than it went in. In the following Q&A, excerpted from a conversation Aug. 11, Knight discusses the challenge of capturing COVID’s consumer tailwinds and her plans for its financial rewards, as well as progress at the company’s U.S. banners. She also shares perspectives on inflation and new competition—and why they may not be as threatening as they first look.
New York City, NYgrocerydive.com

FreshDirect acquisition bears fruit for Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is seeing signs that its recent acquisition of New York online grocer FreshDirect is helping it gain ground with omnichannel consumers in the nation's largest metropolitan area, according to Frans Muller, the Dutch grocery conglomerate's chief executive. The company expects to see online sales in the United States...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Ahold raises FY outlook after Q2 operating income beat

AMSTERDAM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Grocery store operator Ahold Delhaize NV reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected quarterly operating income despite slowing pandemic-driven demand, and raised its financial guidance for the full year. Second-quarter operating income fell to 817 million euros ($957 million) from 1.04 billion euros a year earlier when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy