Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goleta, CA

Goleta Design Review Board Reviews Two New Buildings for Patterson Associates, LLC

cityofgoleta.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Goleta’s Design Review Board will review Two New Buildings for Patterson Associates Project at its upcoming virtual meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. The public will have an opportunity to be heard and offer comments on the design-related issues. You can watch the meeting live on Goleta TV Channel 19 or live on our website at https://CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings. If you are unable to watch the meeting live, a recording will be available on our website.

www.cityofgoleta.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Government
City
Hollister, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R D#Llc#Design Review Board#New Buildings#Goleta Tv Channel 19#Parcel Building C#Parcel Building D Rrb#Parcel C#Building D Proposed#Building C Proposed#Ev#Office And Institutional#Lcc#The Project Planner#The Conceptual Review#The Design Review Board#The Planning Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy