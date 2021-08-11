Goleta Design Review Board Reviews Two New Buildings for Patterson Associates, LLC
The City of Goleta’s Design Review Board will review Two New Buildings for Patterson Associates Project at its upcoming virtual meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. The public will have an opportunity to be heard and offer comments on the design-related issues. You can watch the meeting live on Goleta TV Channel 19 or live on our website at https://CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings. If you are unable to watch the meeting live, a recording will be available on our website.www.cityofgoleta.org
