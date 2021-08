What's the real risk of you getting COVID in Lafayette right now?. You may think that you're safer around a crowd of people you know, or maybe an area with good ventilation. You may think that the event you're at may be safer because you know a good amount of the people in the room are vaccinated. While all of these things may hold some truth, none of them will stop the percentage of COVID-19-positive individuals that could be present at any given event in Lafayette.